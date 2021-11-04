The fireworks supplier is concerned about the welfare of people attempting their own fireworks displays at home.

In 2020 only 117 injuries were caused in the UK by fireworks, the lowest number of firework-related injuries since 2014.

Fireworks Kingdom has provided advice on how to safely enjoy the garden spectacles this weekend.

It is believed that this is due to the smaller scale celebrations that took place at home during the pandemic.

However, fireworks and bonfires held at home in gardens do still pose a risk, so Fireworks Kingdom has provided advice on how to safely enjoy the garden spectacles this weekend.

When hosting or attending a garden display

Only buy CE classification fireworks, with 1.4 marked on them, indicating these are intended for the general public and are safe for use.

Keep fireworks in the original package, and keep fireworks set-up ahead of the event covered until the display.

Follow the spectator distance on the fireworks, often 25 metres.

Ensure there are no trees, cables or anything else above the firing zone.

Designate a debris zone, that any wind will blow debris into.

Ensure there are no flammable materials or objects here.

Have buckets of water on standby to douse any failed fireworks.

Only return to failed fireworks a minimum of 15 minutes after lighting them.

Aim fireworks away from the crowd.

Wear safety goggles, head torches, heat-resistant gloves, and non-flammable clothing when lighting fireworks.

Use a long taper stick to light fireworks from the side at arm's length.

Do not let anyone near the display that isn’t there to light them.

Supervise kids at all times, and never give sparklers to children under the age of 5.

Keep your pets indoors so they don’t startle - but place them in a room with a window towards the display, as they are often more anxious about sounds without a visible source.

Richard Hogg, manager at Fireworks Kingdom says:

“Firework celebrations have traditionally been a neighbourhood event.

Bonfire Night in particular, is a communal event for neighbours to celebrate together, with large paid events a more modern phenomenon.

With the increase in at-home display popularity over the past year, we believe that firework events might move back to these roots.

Not every garden is suitable for hosting a display- cut back on foliage and remove any branches or other obstructions over the firing site.

Provide a minimum spectator distance of 25 metres, even if you’re using fireworks with smaller charges.

Watch the fireworks from upwind of the display, and ensure the area downwind is clear of any flammable materials or property.

If the wind changes, you may need to switch the display location, to ensure the area downwind of the display is suitable for falling debris and sticks."

“Follow the rules in your area. Generally, you can set fireworks off up to midnight on Bonfire Night, and 1AM for New Year’s Eve, Diwali, and Chinese New Year. Outside of these dates, fireworks can’t be set off after 11PM.

Handling sparklers safely

Stick sparklers into carrots for your kids.

Keep sparklers away from other fireworks.

Never use sparklers indoors.

Always supervise children.

Don’t light more than one at once.

Light sparklers at arm's length.

Always place used sparklers in a bucket of sand or water.

And don’t give sparklers to children under 5.