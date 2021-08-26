Pictures show music lovers lumbering through Bramham Park with tents and backpacks ready to enjoy the sold-out, 200,000 plus ticket event over the weekend.

The festival was cancelled last year due to the Covid outbreak, but is now back with headliners Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Two Door Cinema Club set to take the stage.

Fans will enjoy their favourite tunes from Friday, but many have already made their way to the fields in a bid to secure the best camping sites.

Leeds and Reading Festival was cancelled for the first time since its inception in 1961 due Covid-19.

NHS England have announced that the Coronavirus vaccine will be made available to all ticket holders who can 'pick up a jab as easily as a beer or a burger'.

But anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be denied the jab, they added.

This comes as more than 1,000 people who attended Latitude Festival reportedly tested positive for the virus.

All photos: SWNS.

