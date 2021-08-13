Mimi Webb will perform Radio 1 dance stage.

She rose to fame after an impromptu acapella in a restaurant exploded on TikTok with over 20 million views, paving the way for singles such as 'Before I Go', 'Dumb Love' and 'Good Without'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Festival goers will have to prove their Covid-19 status (photo: PA).

The pair join big names, such as Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Stormzy and Wolf Alice.

Other new names added to the line-up include indie-pop singer-songwriter Will Joseph Cook, four-piece indie rock bank Blondes, Liverpool’s heavy-rock band Loathe and Welsh band Holding Absence.

Dea Matrona, Police Car Collective, Mega, Fur, and Andrew Cushin, head up the BBC Music Introducing Stage that includes the likes of Claudia Valentina and BERWYN.

Mainstays in British comedy and television Katherine Ryan, Joel Dommett, and Simon Amstell will all be headlining the alternative stage.

And Vistas, Zuzu, English Teacher, Martha Hill will be getting the weekend off to a good start at the Festival Republic stage on the Thursday.

Due to various restrictions and logistics, a few artists are now no longer able to perform at Leeds, including Gallows, Spiritbox, Cleopatrick, 070Shake and Surfaces.

Earlier this month, Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro were added to the line-up, but Queens of the Stone Age pulled out.