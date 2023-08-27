Leeds Festival 2023: Live updates from the Saturday at Bramham Park as The Killers close the event
The 1975 are also performing at the event, which has been taking place at Bramham Park this weekend and has also seen sets from Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and Foals.
Today’s line-up also includes performances by Knucks, Central Cee, Nothing But Thieves and Easy Life.
Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Charles Gray has been live from the site all weekend and will continue providing updates, pictures and reviews throughout today. Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates...
Loyle Carner on the main stage
We’re winding down now but we’ll leave you with this one.
Here’s a great picture of UK rapper Loyle Carner, playing to the crowds at the festival’s Main Stage East.
Stay safe and have a good evening everyone.
No-fin stopping this couple’s fun
Asked if they’re enjoying Leeds Fest 2023, Adam and Elise Connor told our reporter: “Superb festival. Very safe and much better wearing a fish hat.”
‘Glass’ collecting for a Leeds Fest hoodie
Jake Donald's, 22, from Edinburgh, said Leeds Fest had “been fun so far”.
He’s collect drinks cups to buy a Leeds Festival hoodie, he said.
Yard Act’s secret set
Here’s the first picture we’ve got from Yard Act’s secret set, which is live and underway now.
This is our exclusive story if you want to find out more about the intimate gig.
Soaking up the festival
Jedward spotted at the fesitval
The X Factor favourites Jedward have been enjoying themselves at Leeds Festival 2023 ahead of their set tomorrow (Sunday).
The Murder Capital
Irish punk rockers The Murder Capital had fans on each other shoulder’s during their set on the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage.
Yard Act ‘secret set'
Leeds favourites Yard Act are to play a secret set today at Leeds Festival 2023.
Fresh off the back of opening the Main Stage East with a phenomenal set, the post-punk quartet will play the BBC Introducing Stage after 4m, sources close to one band member told the YEP.
‘An honour and a privilege for us'
“This is an honour and a privilege for us,” Yard Act tell fans.
Yard Act on stage
Yard Act are now on stage at Leeds Festival.
“We told Reading [Festival] yesterday that we don’t care as much about their festival as this one,” they tell the crowd, prompting huge cheers.