Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Live

Leeds Festival 2023: Live updates from the Saturday at Bramham Park as The Killers close the event

Those still left standing are in for a treat at Leeds Festival 2023 as Las Vegas rockers The Killers bring the festival to a close.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 27th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The 1975 are also performing at the event, which has been taking place at Bramham Park this weekend and has also seen sets from Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons and Foals.

Today’s line-up also includes performances by Knucks, Central Cee, Nothing But Thieves and Easy Life.

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Charles Gray has been live from the site all weekend and will continue providing updates, pictures and reviews throughout today. Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates...

Live updates from Leeds Festival 2023

Show new updates
19:04 BSTUpdated 19:04 BST

Loyle Carner on the main stage

We’re winding down now but we’ll leave you with this one.

Here’s a great picture of UK rapper Loyle Carner, playing to the crowds at the festival’s Main Stage East.

Stay safe and have a good evening everyone.

17:42 BST

No-fin stopping this couple’s fun

Asked if they’re enjoying Leeds Fest 2023, Adam and Elise Connor told our reporter: “Superb festival. Very safe and much better wearing a fish hat.”

17:05 BST

‘Glass’ collecting for a Leeds Fest hoodie

Jake Donald's, 22, from Edinburgh, said Leeds Fest had “been fun so far”.

He’s collect drinks cups to buy a Leeds Festival hoodie, he said.

16:54 BST

Yard Act’s secret set

Here’s the first picture we’ve got from Yard Act’s secret set, which is live and underway now.

This is our exclusive story if you want to find out more about the intimate gig.

16:37 BST

Soaking up the festival

15:55 BST

Jedward spotted at the fesitval

The X Factor favourites Jedward have been enjoying themselves at Leeds Festival 2023 ahead of their set tomorrow (Sunday).

Read the full story here: https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/leeds-festival-2023-the-x-factor-favourites-jedward-meet-fans-ahead-of-performance-4270064

15:08 BST

The Murder Capital

Irish punk rockers The Murder Capital had fans on each other shoulder’s during their set on the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage.

14:12 BSTUpdated 14:28 BST

Yard Act ‘secret set'

Leeds favourites Yard Act are to play a secret set today at Leeds Festival 2023.

Fresh off the back of opening the Main Stage East with a phenomenal set, the post-punk quartet will play the BBC Introducing Stage after 4m, sources close to one band member told the YEP.

Here’s our full story with all the information.

13:26 BST

‘An honour and a privilege for us'

“This is an honour and a privilege for us,” Yard Act tell fans.

12:55 BST

Yard Act on stage

Yard Act are now on stage at Leeds Festival.

“We told Reading [Festival] yesterday that we don’t care as much about their festival as this one,” they tell the crowd, prompting huge cheers.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Las VegasSam FenderBillie Eilish