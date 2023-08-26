Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Live

Leeds Festival 2023: Live updates from Saturday at the site as Sam Fender and Foals headline

Though there may be some sore heads across the campsite, there’s no rest for the wicked as Leeds Festival 2023 heads into its second day.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 26th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Saturday at the festival will be headlined by the Geordie troubadour Sam Fender – whose tunes ‘Seventeen Going Under’ and ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ will likely lead to some of the biggest singalongs of the weekend – and Oxford indie rock titans Foals.

There are also sets scheduled from the likes of Wet Leg, Loyle Carner, Bicep and Leeds’ own Yard Act.

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Charles Gray will be live from the site providing updates, pictures and reviews throughout the day. Follow our blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates...

Live updates from Leeds Festival 2023

Show new updates
19:30 BST

Steve Lacy

Our reporter Charles Gray is down at the Arena, and Steve Lacy is the highlight of his festival so far. American singer-songwriter is performing on the Main Stage East, ahead of headliner Billie Eilish at 9.30pm.

18:36 BSTUpdated 18:47 BST

Becky Hill takes to the Main Stage West

Becky Hill is now performing on the Main Stage West, with a huge crowd out to see her. Taking to the stage, she commented: “F***, there’s loads of you.”

17:34 BST

Grandma’s House performing on the BBC Introducing Stage

Our reporter Charles is down at the BBC Introducing Stage, where Bristol band Grandma’s House are performing. The all-female punk trio are billed as being similar to The Slits and Courtney Barnett.

17:26 BST

Lil Tjay performance cancelled

The performance has been cancelled at the last minute after the rapper failed to turn up at Bramham Park.

Read the full story

16:52 BST

Lil Tjay late for his set

American rapper Lil Tjay was due to perform at the Main Stage West at 4.40pm. A notice has appeared on the stage, informing the crowd that he hasn’t showed up - and organisers haven’t been able to contact him.

16:33 BST

‘Last night was crazy’

Lottie and Alfie are both 18. Alfie said: “I’m excited for Billie Elish and Steve Lacey. Last night was crazy”.

16:15 BST

Ring Sawayama perform

Ring Sawayama, who played with Elton John during his farewell performance set at Glastonbury, is performing on the Main Stage East. Our reporter Charles Gray, who is live among the action, said the atmosphere is electric.

15:46 BSTUpdated 16:17 BST

‘There’s more energy’

Pictured are Kia Hawes and Holly Wright, both 19 and from Castleford. Holly, who attended Leeds Festival in 2019, said: “I experienced it pre lockdown and after. It feels like there’s more energy. People are more excited to do something.”

Kia added: “Everyone’s just here for a good time. You can dance, do cartwheels and handstands. Everyone’s just here for the best time they can.”

15:43 BST

Set cancelled

Leeds Festival has cancelled Andy C’s 12.15am set in the LS23 Arena. The drum and bass DJ was due to perform twice tonight, but his second appearance will no longer go ahead due to ‘capacity concerns’.

His set at the Radio 1 Dance Stage from 9.15pm will still go ahead.

15:25 BST

First time festivalgoers buzzing for Sam Fender

Kelly and Rich, from Newcastle, can’t wait for Sam Fender.

Kelly said: “He’s got canny chatter, man. It’s my first time at a festival ever and I felt because I’m 34 we need to try new things. We went to Malaysia earlier in the year and now we’re here. I love it.”

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sam FenderOxfordYorkshire Evening PostLeeds