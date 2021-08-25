Leeds Festival kicked off today with early access to the campsites now open for campers. Photo: Simon Hulme

The festival held at Bramham Park was cancelled last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Headlining the festival for its return this week are Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Stormzy and Post Malone, with Yorkshire artists Yungblud and Prospa joining them on the line-up.

There are 9 stages at Leeds Festival: Main Stage East, Main Stage West, the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage, the BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage, The BBC Introducing Stage, The Lock Up, The Pit, the Festival Republic Stage and The Alternative Stage.

Here's thr list of stage times so far for the festival starting on Friday.

Friday

Main Stage East

12:30 – 13:00: The Struts

13:35 – 14:10: The Hunna

14:50 – 15:25: KSI

16:10 – 16:45: Tom Grennan

17:35 – 18:15: Wolf Alice

19:15 – 20:05: Gerry Cinnamon

21:30 – 22:45: Liam Gallagher

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk

13:00 – 13:30: Russ Millions

14:15 – 14:45: Neck Deep

15:30 – 16:05: Arizona Zervas

16:50 – 17:30: Blossoms

18:20 – 19:10: Yungblud

20:10 – 21:25: Biffy Clyro

There are no major clashes on either Main Stage.

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Flawes

12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins

13:25 – 13:55: Niko B

14:15 – 14:45: Bad Boy Chiller Crew

15:00 – 15:30: L Devine

15:40 – 16:20: Ama

16:25 – 17:05: Harriet Jaxxon

17:10 – 17:55: Koven

18:00 – 18:45: Nathan Dawe

18:50 – 19:45: Shy FX

19:45 – 22:40: Crucast

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Blondes

12:50 – 13:20: Lucy Blue

13:40 – 14:10: Sophie and the Giants

14:30 – 15:05: Lyra

15:25 – 16:00: Baby Queen

17:15 – 17:50: Bloxx

18:10 – 18:45: Mae Muller

19:05 – 19:40: Holly Humberstone

20:05 – 20:40: Bakar

22:10 – 23:00: Girl in Red

There are notable clashes across the Festival Republic Stage and Radio 1 Dance Stage with both Main Stages- including a clash between Girl in Red, Liam Gallagher and Crucast.

Saturday

Main Stage East

12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy

13:40 – 14:20: Inhaler

14:50 – 15:20: MoStack

16:00 – 16:40: Declan McKenna

17:30 – 18:15: Mabel

19:15 – 20:00: AJ Tracey

21:30 – 22:45: Stormzy

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:45: Nothing But Thieves

13:10 – 13:40: The Snuts

14:20 – 14:50: Sports Team

15:20 – 16:00: Sea Girls

16:45 – 17:25: Aitch

18:20 – 19:10: Sam Fender

20:05 – 21:25: Catfish and the Bottlemen

There is little overlap between acts on both Main Stages.

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni

12:45 – 13:15: Gracey

13:30 – 14:00: Lowes

14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart

15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb

16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid

16:45 – 17:25: Noizu

17:30 – 18:10: Prospa

18:15 – 18:55: Franky Wah

19:00 – 19:45: Dom Dolla

19:50 – 20:50: Hybrid Minds

21:15 – 22:40: MK

Notable clashes for Saturday include a clash between Catfish and the Bottlemen, MK and Hybrid Minds.

Sunday

Main Stage East

12:30 – 13:00: The Academic

13:40 – 14:10: Easy Life

14:50 – 15:20: Beabadoobee

16:10 – 16:50: Sigrid

17:40 – 18:20: The Kid Laroi

19:20 – 20:10: Two Door Cinema Club

21:35 – 22:45: Post Malone

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: The Hara

13:05 – 13:35: Fever 333

14:15 – 14:45: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

15:25 – 16:05: Becky Hill

16:55 – 17:35: Slowthai

18:25 – 19:15: The Wombats

20:15 – 21:30: Disclosure

There are no major clashes across Main Stage East and Main Stage West.

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Noisy

12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook

13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla

14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Templeman

15:05 – 15:40: Thomas Headon

15:55 – 16:45: Hannah Wants

16:50 – 17:30: Chaya

17:35 – 18:15: James Organ

18:20 – 19:05: Danny Howard

19:15 – 19:55: Syreeta

20:05 – 21:20: Sonny Fodera

21:30 – 22:40: Solardo

Major clashes include an overlap between Solardo and Post Malone.