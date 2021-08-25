Leeds Festival 2021: the stage times and artist clashes so far for the bank holiday festival
Leeds Festival opened its gates today for eager campers, with music starting in just two days' time.
The festival held at Bramham Park was cancelled last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.
Headlining the festival for its return this week are Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Stormzy and Post Malone, with Yorkshire artists Yungblud and Prospa joining them on the line-up.
There are 9 stages at Leeds Festival: Main Stage East, Main Stage West, the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage, the BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage, The BBC Introducing Stage, The Lock Up, The Pit, the Festival Republic Stage and The Alternative Stage.
Here's thr list of stage times so far for the festival starting on Friday.
Friday
Main Stage East
12:30 – 13:00: The Struts
13:35 – 14:10: The Hunna
14:50 – 15:25: KSI
16:10 – 16:45: Tom Grennan
17:35 – 18:15: Wolf Alice
19:15 – 20:05: Gerry Cinnamon
21:30 – 22:45: Liam Gallagher
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk
13:00 – 13:30: Russ Millions
14:15 – 14:45: Neck Deep
15:30 – 16:05: Arizona Zervas
16:50 – 17:30: Blossoms
18:20 – 19:10: Yungblud
20:10 – 21:25: Biffy Clyro
There are no major clashes on either Main Stage.
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:25: Flawes
12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins
13:25 – 13:55: Niko B
14:15 – 14:45: Bad Boy Chiller Crew
15:00 – 15:30: L Devine
15:40 – 16:20: Ama
16:25 – 17:05: Harriet Jaxxon
17:10 – 17:55: Koven
18:00 – 18:45: Nathan Dawe
18:50 – 19:45: Shy FX
19:45 – 22:40: Crucast
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Blondes
12:50 – 13:20: Lucy Blue
13:40 – 14:10: Sophie and the Giants
14:30 – 15:05: Lyra
15:25 – 16:00: Baby Queen
17:15 – 17:50: Bloxx
18:10 – 18:45: Mae Muller
19:05 – 19:40: Holly Humberstone
20:05 – 20:40: Bakar
22:10 – 23:00: Girl in Red
There are notable clashes across the Festival Republic Stage and Radio 1 Dance Stage with both Main Stages- including a clash between Girl in Red, Liam Gallagher and Crucast.
Saturday
Main Stage East
12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy
13:40 – 14:20: Inhaler
14:50 – 15:20: MoStack
16:00 – 16:40: Declan McKenna
17:30 – 18:15: Mabel
19:15 – 20:00: AJ Tracey
21:30 – 22:45: Stormzy
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:45: Nothing But Thieves
13:10 – 13:40: The Snuts
14:20 – 14:50: Sports Team
15:20 – 16:00: Sea Girls
16:45 – 17:25: Aitch
18:20 – 19:10: Sam Fender
20:05 – 21:25: Catfish and the Bottlemen
There is little overlap between acts on both Main Stages.
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni
12:45 – 13:15: Gracey
13:30 – 14:00: Lowes
14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart
15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb
16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid
16:45 – 17:25: Noizu
17:30 – 18:10: Prospa
18:15 – 18:55: Franky Wah
19:00 – 19:45: Dom Dolla
19:50 – 20:50: Hybrid Minds
21:15 – 22:40: MK
Notable clashes for Saturday include a clash between Catfish and the Bottlemen, MK and Hybrid Minds.
Sunday
Main Stage East
12:30 – 13:00: The Academic
13:40 – 14:10: Easy Life
14:50 – 15:20: Beabadoobee
16:10 – 16:50: Sigrid
17:40 – 18:20: The Kid Laroi
19:20 – 20:10: Two Door Cinema Club
21:35 – 22:45: Post Malone
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30: The Hara
13:05 – 13:35: Fever 333
14:15 – 14:45: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
15:25 – 16:05: Becky Hill
16:55 – 17:35: Slowthai
18:25 – 19:15: The Wombats
20:15 – 21:30: Disclosure
There are no major clashes across Main Stage East and Main Stage West.
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Noisy
12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook
13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla
14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Templeman
15:05 – 15:40: Thomas Headon
15:55 – 16:45: Hannah Wants
16:50 – 17:30: Chaya
17:35 – 18:15: James Organ
18:20 – 19:05: Danny Howard
19:15 – 19:55: Syreeta
20:05 – 21:20: Sonny Fodera
21:30 – 22:40: Solardo
Major clashes include an overlap between Solardo and Post Malone.
