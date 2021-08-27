Here are some of the highlights so far from the popular music festival. Photos: Mark Bickerdike
Festival-goers filled the main arena earlier today to see the likes of The Hunna, KSI and Tom Grennan.
Headlining the festival tonight is Liam Gallagher on Main Stage East and Biffy Clyro on Main Stage West. Liam takes to the stage at 9:30pm, with Biffy Clyro starting at the slightly earlier time of 8:10pm.
There are still 2 more days to go before the festival ends, with many excited to attend the first event of this scale in Leeds since the pandemic.
Still to come tomorrow are Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen, AJ Tracey and Sam Fender- split between Main Stage East and West.