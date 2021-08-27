Leeds Festival has a designated drop off and pick up zone for festival-goers this year.

For those attending the festival today, there is a set drop off and pick up zone travellers need to use in order to gain entry and leave the festival.

Attendees being dropped off at Leeds Festival need to use the drop off zone located off York Road (A64).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those leaving the festival are also able to use this zone.

This area will have dedicated signage with zones A-J along with better lighting to improve public safety.

You should not pre-arrange to meet at zones as some will open and close depending on the volume of people and traffic at peak times.

There is no pick up and drop off facility near Yellow Gate unlike previous years.

People commuting to the festival via taxi service are able to use the designated taxi rank based at Red Gate 1, however the festival recommends that people paying by card use the festival's official transport partner, Uber.

The festival's exact address and postcode is as follows:

Bramham Park

Bramham Ln

Wetherby

LS23 6ND