Revellers on day two of the festival

Leeds Festival 2021: All the best crowd, reveller and artist photos from day two at Bramham Park

Leeds Festival 2021 day two saw Stormzy set the main stage alight.

By Grace Newton
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:35 am
Updated Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:36 am

Photographer Mark Bickerdike was on hand to capture the best action from the second day at Bramham Park.

1.

Crowds at the festival site

Photo Sales

2.

Festivalgoers enjoyed a sunny Saturday

Photo Sales

3.

Singer Declan McKenna had his second jab in the on-site vaccination tent straight after performing on stage

Photo Sales

4.

The festival attracts music fans of all ages

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3