Leeds Festival 2021: All the best crowd, reveller and artist photos from day two at Bramham Park

What's OnArts and EntertainmentRevellers on day two of the festival Leeds Festival 2021: All the best crowd, reveller and artist photos from day two at Bramham ParkLeeds Festival 2021 day two saw Stormzy set the main stage alight.By Grace NewtonSunday, 29th August 2021, 10:35 amUpdated Sunday, 29th August 2021, 10:36 am Photographer Mark Bickerdike was on hand to capture the best action from the second day at Bramham Park.1. Crowds at the festival site 2. Festivalgoers enjoyed a sunny Saturday 3. Singer Declan McKenna had his second jab in the on-site vaccination tent straight after performing on stage 4. The festival attracts music fans of all ages