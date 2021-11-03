This year Diwali starts on Thursday 4 November, beginning five consecutive days of food, entertainment and prayer for Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists.

The festival universally celebrates the triumph of good over evil, with many candles and fireworks being lit on the third day of Diwali to banish dark and evil forces.

This year Diwali starts on Thursday 4 November. Photo: Daniel Martino

Many of the celebrations of Diwali in Leeds have been cancelled this year due to coronavirus, however here are some of the places where you can celebrate the festival of lights in and around Leeds this month.

Morley Indians Annual Diwali Get Together

This event brings together the people of the Indian diaspora to celebrate the annual Diwali festival, with cultural programs, authentic Indian food, entertainment for everyone, prizes for sports events and prizes for academic excellence being handed out.

Morley Indians Annual Diwali Get Together starts on Saturday 20 November at 6.30pm, and runs until 11pm.

YABA Celebrating Diwali

In partnership with Squire Patton Boggs, YABA are hosting a special Diwali party with great company, food and entertainment from 5.30pm on 25 November.

See the lighting of the Diwali Deeva by esteemed guests including Mayor Brabin, and enjoy a special Diwali presentation from Patrons Squire Patton Boggs.

The networking buffet commences at 7pm.

Light Up Lives for Diwali

Held at the Piece Hall in Halifax, Light Up Lives is helping communities celebrate Diwali this year with a daylong festival of music, food, dance and light.

Delicious Indian street food will be available from multiple vendors and traditional music and dance will be spread out across the Courtyard.

Light Up Lives takes place on Saturday 6 November from 11am until 5pm.

