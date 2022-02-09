Celebrating 16 years in the business, this summer the Garden Party will take over a brand new city centre venue yet to be revealed.

Spanning across two days and two stages in Leeds city centre, the event is set to be the biggest weekender yet, with music from the likes of Jon Hopkins, Hot Since 82, Denis Sulta and Skream as well as local artists Norfn Gal and Abi Whistance.

Pictured is the 2018 Garden Party. This year the festival returns over the May bank holiday weekend.

Since starting in 2006 The Garden Party has had many transformations, from their beginnings in The Faversham to the beloved Leeds venue Canal Mills, their tenth birthday celebrations at The Tetley and finally to their outdoor venue on Globe Road last year.

This year the festival is upgrading the venue once more, with even more stages open across the May bank holiday weekend.

The secret venue will allow The Garden Party to offer a more immersive experience with the addition of two outdoor main stages to help festival-goers soak up the rays.

They will also have a variety of food and drink stalls on site across the bank holiday.

Matt Long, Director of New Citizens said: “We’re so excited to be back for our 16th year of The Garden Party Leeds.

"Our reopening last year after lock down was a huge hit and the welcome back we all needed. It seemed like it was going to be hard to top, but this year we’ve gone even bigger and better event.

"One weekend, a brand new never before used city centre venue, and the biggest line up we've ever produced.”

The Garden Party Weekender takes place across the May bank holiday weekend, from Saturday 30 April until Sunday 1 May.

Doors open at noon on both days with the festival running until 10pm.

A presale list is available to sign up to on The Garden Party's website.