Leeds band The Pigeon Detectives announce tour after two year break
Leeds band The Pigeon Detectives have announced new tour dates after taking a two year break.
The Rothwell band revealed the news on Twitter this morning.
They said: "After a two year break, here we go again! Tickets available Friday at 9am! Who’s coming?!? Tag a mate x"
The band will be playing six shows in May 2020.
Leeds O2 Academy is the only West Yorkshire date, with other dates in Glasgow, Middlesbrough London, Birmingham and Manchester.
The Leeds show will be the last show of the tour, taking place on Saturday, May 16.
The tour dates in full are:
Middlesbrough Empire on Friday, May 8
Glasgow OMU on Saturday, May 9
London O2 Forum Kentish Town on Wednesday, May 13
Birmingham O2 Institute on Thursday, May 14
Manchester O2 Ritz on Friday, May 15
Leeds O2 on Saturday, May 16