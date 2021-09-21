Kings of Leon return to Leeds after last playing in the city back in 2018. Photo: PA

The new tour is in support of the band’s eighth studio album and sixth UK number one album ‘When You See Yourself’, released earlier this year in March.

The album received increased media attention due to its unusual format as a non-fungible token, or NFT, which is a type of cryptocurrency that contains unique assets such as music and art.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those buying the album, or NFT, received a digital bundle that contained a special album package, a live show package, and an audiovisual package.

Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon have sold over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide.

They have received several awards over the 18 years they have been together, most notably including Grammy Awards for their songs Sex On Fire and Use Somebody in 2009 and 2010.

Today they announced a new set of dates to accompany their previously rescheduled tour including two dates in both Leeds and Newcastle, with tickets from the original show still valid on the door.

Below is the full list of UK tour dates:

Monday 13 June 2022 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena

Tuesday 14 June 2022 - Leeds - First Direct Arena

Tuesday 28 June 2022 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro

Wednesday 29 June 2022 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena

Friday 1 July 2022 - London - The O2

Tuesday 5 July 2022 - Manchester - AO Arena