Kings Of Leon head to Leeds for first major arena tour in over five years
American rock band Kings of Leon return to the city for their first major tour in half a decade.
The new tour is in support of the band’s eighth studio album and sixth UK number one album ‘When You See Yourself’, released earlier this year in March.
The album received increased media attention due to its unusual format as a non-fungible token, or NFT, which is a type of cryptocurrency that contains unique assets such as music and art.
Those buying the album, or NFT, received a digital bundle that contained a special album package, a live show package, and an audiovisual package.
Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon have sold over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide.
They have received several awards over the 18 years they have been together, most notably including Grammy Awards for their songs Sex On Fire and Use Somebody in 2009 and 2010.
Today they announced a new set of dates to accompany their previously rescheduled tour including two dates in both Leeds and Newcastle, with tickets from the original show still valid on the door.
These shows will also be Kings of Leon’s first UK performances since headlining Reading and Leeds Festivals in 2018.The band will take to the stage on 14 June 2022 at Leeds' First Direct Arena.Tickets go on sale Friday 24th September at 9.30am and are available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk.
Below is the full list of UK tour dates:
Monday 13 June 2022 - Birmingham - Resorts World Arena
Tuesday 14 June 2022 - Leeds - First Direct Arena
Tuesday 28 June 2022 - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
Wednesday 29 June 2022 - Newcastle - Utilita Arena
Friday 1 July 2022 - London - The O2
Tuesday 5 July 2022 - Manchester - AO Arena
