A very popular punk band have been added to the growing list of acts coming to Halifax to play at The Piece Hall next summer.

IDLES will be performing one of only four UK summer dates at the beautiful and historic open-air venue as part of a world tour.

The multi-award winning five-piece will be part of Live at The Piece Hall 2024 on Saturday, July 13.

Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What a gig this will be.

The band will play at the historic venue in Halifax next summer

"IDLES are known for their energy and passion and really getting involved with their fans, and our unique courtyard is the perfect place to enhance this feeling of unity and togetherness between artists and audiences.

“It’s a real coup to get IDLES as part of their world tour and I can guarantee an electric atmosphere at The Piece Hall for this performance!”

Formed in Bristol in 2009, IDLES are made up of Joe Talbot (vocals), Mark Bowen (guitar), Lee Kiernan (guitar), Adam Devonshire (bass) and Jon Beavis (drums).

The Halifax date is an extension to their current world tour, alongside a series of shows planned for the US and South America next year, which will also see the release of their fifth album TANGK in February.

IDLES will be coming to Halifax for Live at The Piece Hall 2024

The 11-track album was co-produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck), Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee) and the band’s Mark Bowen.

IDLES join Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne, Fatboy Slim, PJ Harvey, Tom Odell, Pixies, Richard Ashcroft, McFly, Loyle Carner and Status Quo among the headliners for next summer’s huge Piece Hall gigs.

The shows are being co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor, and there are many more still be announced.

For tickets and more information about Live at The Piece Hall 2024, visit www.thepiecehall.co.uk

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, December 8 via ticketmaster.co.uk.

Meantime, The Piece Hall is hosting a host of stars and festive events throughout December including Martin Kemp, Craig Charles and Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt.

There will also be children’s events, films and craft sessions.

