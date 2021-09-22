How can I host a street party in Leeds? Connecting Leeds release how-to guide for closing roads and organising street parties
Leeds organisation Connecting Leeds has released a how-to guide for closing down your street and hosting a daylight event.
The guide was released last week as part of World Car-Free Day, which saw the city of Leeds host it's own car-free festival on North Lane in Headingley.
It explains how to close a road or street temporarily during daylight hours so residents can use the space for events such as street parties and holiday celebrations.
The guide outlines how to ask the Council for approval to close the street to through-traffic, and suggests residents apply for a street closure at least six weeks in advance of the event.
Anyone over 18 can apply to close the street, but not all streets, for example those on bus routes, will be granted permission.
All residents of the street must be made aware of the event several weeks in advance, and the Connecting Leeds guide also suggests various ways the hosts of the event can effectively communicate with neighbours.
There is a template letter attached to the PDF package to help organisers notify all residents.
Find more information on the Connecting Leeds website, and download the PDF package from the same address.
