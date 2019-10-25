Here's everything you need to know about Made Up Leeds 2019
Dame Joan Collins and Katie Piper are to headline a beauty festival held over two days this weekend in the city centre.
Made Up Leeds 2019 is embracing all forms of beauty, the award-winning inclusive event, returns to Leeds for a second year, covering make-up in all its glorious forms, for all kinds of people. It is the perfect event for beauty lovers.
Where and when?
Events are taking place at Trinity Leeds, Harvey Nichols, John Lewis and Victoria Leeds this weekend - Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October. It will include demonstrations, makeovers, speakers and talks at various venues across Leeds.
Don’t miss
Visit the Beauty Space on Briggate, where two former shipping containers have been revamped into a shiny new salon where advice will be available, plus workshops and mini make overs will be held. You can also call at The Beauty Bridge, located between Next and Rox at Trinity Leeds.
What is it?
Brought to the city by LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District), Made Up Leeds presents star names, local talent and one of the world’s top model agencies, alongside an abundance of offers from key beauty brands, with lots of workshops and make-over opportunities.
Who will be there?
British legend Dame Joan Collins and her make-up artist, Alyn Waterman, will be in conversation at Victoria Leeds, whilst the hugely inspirational Katie Piper will headline events at Trinity Leeds, talking about her incredible work and career with Capital Radio’s JoJo.
Premier Model Management will host a live model casting in The Beauty Space on Briggate, from 2pm on Saturday, giving people the chance to be the next international runway superstar.
Leeds’ own Apprentice 2018 winner, partner to Lord Sugar and UK based fashion designer Sian Gabbidon will be at Trinity Leeds to talk all things boardroom and business as well as showcasing her new partywear and apparel collection.
While lip art extraordinaire, Minnie McGee, who also hails from Leeds, will also be on-site sharing some of her hundreds of designs as part of a live masterclass.
BBC3’s Glow Up winner, Ellis Atlantis will be hosting a drag Masterclass in The Beauty Space.
More details, timings and tickets:
Gain access to free event tickets, discounts and offers at a number of stores with a Beauty Passport see HERE