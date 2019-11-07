Gerry Cinnamon will play in Leeds tomorrow in sold-out First Direct Arena gig

Gerry Cinnamon will play a sold-out gig at Leeds Direct Arena on Friday

The rising star will play to a crowd of around 13,500 people in the sold-out show, which starts at 6pm on Friday.

Gerry Cinnamon, known for his avid support and singing in a Glaswegian accent, is touring the UK up until Christmas.

With hits such as 'Belter', he is loved by fans for his live performances which include playing at Glastonbury 2019.

After the Leeds gig, the UK tour will take the singer to Cardiff, Bournemouth and Norwich before ending with two performances in his hometown of Glasgow.