Geoff Norcott to headline Yeadon Town Hall comedy night and panto Dick Whittington to be staged
Comedian Geoff Norcott is to headline a stand up comedy night at Yeadon Town Hall later this month to kick off a packed winter programme of events.
Norcott, who has appeared on TV shows including Live at The Apollo and Have I Got News For You, will headline the comedy night on Saturday January 15.
He will be supported by comedians Simon Wozniak and Rob Mulholland.
Yeadon Charities Association will stage panto Dick Whittington from January 21 to 29
Jamie Hudson, director of Yeadon Town Hall, said: “After the last few years, we’re all looking forward to having a laugh.
"January is going to be a hilarious month for Yeadon Town Hall, and it’s going to be so lovely hearing laughter ring through the building.
"We can’t wait to welcome top class comedians and our local cast of panto stars to the stage this month.”
Yeadon Town Hall is also set to stage party nights, live music and family-friendly spectaculars in February
There will be a Nostalgia 90s Dance Reunion with N-Trance on Saturday February 5.
And there will be a Circus Spectacular variety show on Sunday February 13.
Calling Planet Earth, which features hits from the 1980s, will be held on Friday February 18.
And Mercury Queen Tribute act will appear on Friday FEbruary 25 and Saturday 26.
For more information and to book tickets, go to www.yeadontownhall.co.uk