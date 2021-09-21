Here is our list of the top 6 kid-friendly things to do in Leeds this Halloween.
1. Little Red Riding Hood: The Halloween Family Pantomime
Held at Guiseley Theatre, this family-friendly pantomime on 30 October is the perfect event for kids of all ages to enjoy. The 'Spooktacular' version of Little Red Riding Hood has plenty of audience interaction to have the whole family quaking in their boots, and fancy dress for the special occasion is greatly encouraged. The show starts at 1pm and tickets can be purchased on Ticket Source.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Hyde and Seek: Halloween Screening of Coco
Over at Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre on 24 October, Hyde Park Picture House is taking over to show a very special screening of Disney's Coco, a film following the adventures of Miguel in the Land of the Dead. Alongside the screening there is also a workshop to paint your own Day of the Dead mask from 1pm. The event is pay as you feel and tickets are bookable in advance on their website.
Photo: Google
3. Halloween Party at High Farm
For a more classic approach to Halloween this year, why not attend High Farm's Halloween celebrations? Hosted by Captain America and filled with sweet treats and punch, this party is only £3 per child for entry and includes a treat pack to take home at the end of the night. The event is on October 30 and starts at 4:30pm.
Photo: Mark Fear
4. Halloween Paint-a-Pot Party
On Friday 22 October head down to The Little Biscuit Pottery Painting Studio in Morley for a special spooky pottery session. Make a ceramic Halloween creation and enjoy a goody bag of drinks and biscuits whilst there, all for £10 per session. The event runs from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, with slots available to book through their Facebook page.
Photo: Google