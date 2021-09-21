2. Hyde and Seek: Halloween Screening of Coco

Over at Headingley Enterprise and Arts Centre on 24 October, Hyde Park Picture House is taking over to show a very special screening of Disney's Coco, a film following the adventures of Miguel in the Land of the Dead. Alongside the screening there is also a workshop to paint your own Day of the Dead mask from 1pm. The event is pay as you feel and tickets are bookable in advance on their website.

Photo: Google