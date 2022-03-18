Florence + The Machine announce Leeds tour date and unveil charity partners

Florence and the Machine has announced it will play Leeds as part of an upcoming UK tour.

The band, fronted by Florence Welch, will perform 11 dates during their Dance Fever tour, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

They will play Leeds First Direct area on Friday, November 25.

The run will begin on November 14 at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris before a series of shows across the UK at venues in Cardiff, Bournemouth, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Nottingham, ending at the 3 Arena in Dublin on November 30.

Support will come from Willie J Healey and Aziya at The O2.

The band has also partnered with the Choose Love charity for the newly announced UK tour.

A donation of £1 from each ticket will go to Choose Love’s work supporting refugees and displaced people around the world.

The UK-based group provides humanitarian aid and advocacy and has reached 1.8 million people globally.

The tour announcement comes after Florence + The Machine unveiled a trio of intimate April shows in Newcastle, Blackburn and London.

Welch and the band enlisted Jack Antonoff and Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley to produce their new album, which is released on May 13.

Titled Dance Fever, the record has been previewed with the tracks My Love, King and Heaven Is Here.

The band’s last album, High As Hope, was released in June 2018.

The band came to prominence in 2008 after being championed by BBC Music Introducing and released their debut album Lungs in 2009 which peaked at number one in the UK.

Tickets go on sale on March 22.