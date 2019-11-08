Five exciting things you can do in Leeds this weekend

The festive season officially gets into full swing as the city's German Christmas market opens, while there is also plenty in the way of culture for those wanting to eschew twinkling lights and mulled wine until at least the beginning of December.

Here is our list of events going on in and around Leeds for this weekend.

Christkindelmarket - All weekend

Leeds Christkindelmarket 2019

Yes, it's back. Leeds' renowned German Christmas market opens for another season this year.

Millennium Square sees the return of the event as it is taken over by wooden stalls selling everything from Christmas tree decorations to giant bratwurst. The beer tent will be heaving on its debut weekend for 2019, so make sure you get there early if you want to bag a seat.

The market officially opens today (Friday), and is open until Saturday, December 21. Here is our guide to everything you need to know about the Leeds Christkindelmarket.

Leeds Record & Book Fair - Saturday

Belgrave Feast

Vinyl fans rejoice: Leeds' record and book fair returns to the city's Kirkgate Market this weekend. Some 65 tables covered in rare and collectable records including rock'n'roll, soul, new wave, jazz, blues and more.

There are also hundreds of books on sale of every genre for anyone looking to grab a bargain. Pick up some delicious street food from one of the indoor markets many stalls while you're there, including the brand new Karpaty Polish bakery which just opened last month.

The Leeds Record & Book Fair is held on the second Saturday of the month between 10am and 4pm, and admission is free.

Belgrave Feast & Art Market - Saturday

Remembrance Sunday service in Leeds city centre

Leeds is a city fed on street food, and one of the city's most vibrant venues is showcasing some of the best on Saturday.

Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen regularly hosts events for foodies and this weekend it's inviting some of the north's best indie street food sellers for a feast. There will also be an art market, kids' craft activities and music.

Food stalls include SALTY DOGG gourmet hot dogs, Malay street food from Nasi Lemak Manchester, and The Ball Box meatballs and vegballs. The event is Saturday only from 11am to 5pm.

Remembrance Sunday service - Sunday

Leeds will be host to dozens of services on Sunday morning as the city falls silent to remember those who have died in conflict.

The main service will be held at the war memorial at Victoria Gardens in front of the town hall following a procession of ex-servicemen and women.

Leeds City Council Lord Mayor Eileen Taylor will be leading the tributes.

The gathering meets outside Leeds City Museum at 10.30am and the procession leaves at 10.50, marching down to Victoria Gardens where a number of wreaths will be laid by the Lord Mayor and various others. A multi-faith service led by Rector of Leeds the Rev Canon Sam Corley will follow, as well as a two minute's silence at 11am.

The service will be broadcast on two big screens around the war memorial so that everyone in the crowd can see.

Leeds Craft & Flea Market

Independent traders are gathering to showcase a range of gifts, art and food for Leeds' own flea market on Sunday.

The event is moving to a new venue after being previously held at The Church near to the University campus, and will be held at Left Bank Leeds on Cardigan Road.