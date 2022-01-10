Based on the ITV series Fat Friends, the popular musical adaptation sees characters put through their Zumba paces whilst Kelly fantasises about fitting into the wedding dress of her dreams.

From 22 February until 5 March Fat Friends will be performed at the Leeds Grand Theatre, with tickets now available for purchase.

Here is everything you need to know about the musical coming to Leeds.

When can I see Fat Friends The Musical?

Fat Friends The Musical comes to Leeds Grand Theatre on 22 February.

The show will be performed at 7.30pm each day until 5 March, with several matinee performances at 2.30pm also.

Where can I park near to Leeds Grand Theatre?

The Grand is located on New Briggate in Leeds city centre.

Parking is available at several city centre car parks near to the venue, listed below:

Q-Park St Johns

Q-Park The Light

NCP The Core

Q-Park Albion Street

Templar and Edward Street

Victoria Gate Multi Storey

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available on the Leeds Grand Theatres website for all performances.

Prices range from £25 to £50 for tickets.

Who are the cast members?

Fat Friends stars Lee Mead (Holby City, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Sherrie Hewson (Coronation Street, Benidorm), Jessica Ellis (Hollyoaks), Angela Lonsdale (Coronation Street, The Syndicate) and direct from his acclaimed West End run in Hairspray, Les Dennis (Legally Blonde, Extras, Coronation Street).

What was the TV show about?

Fat Friends was a British drama that aired on ITV from 2000 to 2005, consisting of four seasons.

Set in Leeds, the show explores the lives of several slimming club members, with a focus on the various ways their weight has impacted upon them.

The series was created by Kay Mellor and made by Rollem Productions in association with Tiger Aspect Productions and Yorkshire Television.

Ruth Jones, James Corden, Sheridan Smith and Alison Steadman all starred in the shoe and went on to appear in Gavin & Stacey.