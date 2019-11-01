European Parliament's Lux Prize shortlisted films return to Leeds International Film Festival

The films will be shown at the Vue in The Light and Everyman Cinema between November 8 and 21 before the UK's latest planned exit from the EU - whose Parliament runs the prize - in January 2020.

-> Leeds International Film Festival ticket changes not related to EU, organisers sayThe official selections for the prize are: God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya by Teona Mitevska, The candidate/The Realm by Rodrigo Sorogoyen and Cold Case Hammarskjöld by Mads Brügger.

Every year the LUX Film Days bring the three finalist films to more than 40 cities across the 28 EU member states.

Leeds International Film Festival. Credit: JPIMedia.

Each film is subtitled in the 24 official languages of the EU.

Since 2007, the European Parliament's Lux prize has cast an annual spotlight on films that "go to the heart of European public debate".

The European Parliament says it "believes that cinema, a mass cultural medium, can be an ideal vehicle for debate and reflection on Europe and its future".

When it created the prize, it decided to focus on distribution because it believes that this is “the Achilles heel of European cinema”.

It has also been announced that The Personal History of David Copperfield, director Armando Iannucci’s take on Charles Dickens’ semi-autobiographical work, which was partly filmed in Hull's Old Town, will also screen at the Leeds festival.