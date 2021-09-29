Casa Del Alma launched last Sunday at popular Cuban bar and restaurant Revolucion De Cuba. Photo: Gary Longbottom

The new event, which started last weekend, will be hosted on the last Sunday of every month and is set to bring the food, drink and live music of Cuba to the streets of Leeds.

Starting at 11am each Sunday for bottomless brunch, customers are transported to Havana with two for one Cuban cocktails and a live performance from the New Freedom Gospel choir.

At each Casa Del Alma the choir will perform a mix of classic RnB, traditional gospel and contemporary pop covers with the help of a saxophone and piano duo.

In between performances from New Freedom, in-house DJs will be spinning a packed set list of Cuban favourites to keep fiesta-goers dancing.

Speaking on last Sunday's launch Chris Wilson, general manager of Revolucion De Cuba, said:

"It was more than we could've imagined!

Sharon, Sondelle and the group are incredibly impactful performers and fit seamlessly into Revolucion de Cuba.

We believe the combination of the Gospel choir, Cuban cocktails and freshly prepared tapas make Casa del Alma one of the flagship events in Leeds on a Sunday."

For those attending later in the afternoon, freshly made tapas from the kitchens of Alma is also on offer till close.

Try a range of dishes including roasted chorizo, halloumi tacos and patatas bravas, or curb a sweet craving with the desserts on offer on their menu.

The next Casa Del Alma takes place on Sunday 31 October.

Bookings are open now, and tables can be secured online on the Revolucion De Cuba website.