Christmas shoppers at Trinity Leeds treated to classic songs from The Wizard of Oz

Shoppers enjoyed a special trip along the yellow brick road at Trinity Leeds this weekend.

Agatha Meehan (Dorothy) with the Wizard of Oz cast. PIC: David Lindsay

Cast members from Wizard of Oz, the Christmas production being staged at Leeds Playhouse later this month, took time out from rehearsals to entertain the crowds.

Dorothy (Agatha Meehan), Glinda (Angela Wynter), Scarecrow (Eleanor Sutton) and the young company performed for the packed Leeds shopping centre, enchanting the crowds with timeless songs from the production.

The Wizard of Oz, directed by Leeds Playhouse’s Artistic Director James Brining, will play in Leeds Playhouse’s Quarry Theatre, which reopens this Christmas following the building’s £15.8m redevelopment.

It runs from November 20, 2019 though to January 25, 2020.

To book tickets visit leedsplayhouse.org.uk or call the box office on (0113) 2137700.