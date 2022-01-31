Chinese New Year, otherwise known as the Lunar New Year, is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional solar Chinese calendar instead of the Gregorian calendar.

The first day of Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between January 21 and February 20, with this year's moon falling on Tuesday 1 February.

The traditional Lion Dance on stage at Leeds Town Hall part of the Leeds Chinese Community School 'Rhythm of Spring Chinese New Year' celebrations. Photo: Gary Longbottom

The festival runs for 16 days in total, however only the first seven days are considered a public holiday.

Chinese New Year also marks the change in zodiac years - with 2022 being The Year Of The Tiger.

What is the schedule for Chinese New Year this year?

Preparations for the new year began on January 24 and will last until Chinese New Years Eve on Monday 21 January.

Chinese New Year officially begins on Tuesday 1 February and ends on 11 February - this period is called the Spring Festival.

From 12 February preparations begin for the Lantern Festival, which is held three days later on 15 February.

What events are there for Chinese New Year in Leeds?

Below are some of the events taking place for Lunar New Year in Leeds.

Lunar New Year at Revolucion De Cuba

Revolucion De Cuba is celebrating Lunar New Year with their K-Pop Party.

DJ EMKAY takes to the booth with plenty of popular K-Pop anthems from 10.30pm until 3.30am on Friday 4 February.

Celebration of Lunar New Year at the Edge

Head to the Edge to celebrate Lunar New Year with free live fitness classes, Red Envelopes with gifts and online classes in Mandarin.

Take a look at some of the classes available on Eventbrite - running from 1 February until 15 February.

Chinese New Year at Springwell

Enjoy a special menu from Little Bao Boy with fortune cookies and Chinese inspired cocktails at Springwell on Friday 4 February until Saturday 5 February.

The event starts at 5pm and runs until midnight across the weekend.