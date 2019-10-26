Cher Here We Go Again tour: This is when the pop legend is playing in Leeds

Everything you need to know ahead of Cher's tour date in Leeds (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The 73-year-old singer is turning back time to tour the UK, performing her first live dates in over 14 years.

Here is everything you need to know about the huge show when it comes to Leeds:

When is the show?

The Leeds tour date is on Wednesday, October 30 at the First Direct Arena.

The show will start at 8pm.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster and can be purchased here.

Full price tickets range from £102.55 for standard seating to £351.30 for the most in-demand front row seats.

How many tickets can I purchase?

There is a strict limit of eight tickets per person and per card.

Can children attend?

There is no age limit for the show, but under 14s must be accompanied by an adult over 18.

How do I get to to the First Direct Arena?

The First Direct Arena is located next to the A58(M) Inner Ring Road.

The Claypit Lane junction (A58) provides links out of the city centre to the east by joining the A64 York Road, and to the south and west connecting to the M621.

Leeds City Station on New Station Street is around a 15min walk from first direct arena.

The nearest bus stops are Clay Pit Lane, Wade Lane/Lovell Park Road and Woodhouse Lane. There are a number of services just a short walk away at Leeds City Bus Station, Leeds Corn Exchange and Leeds Station.

Where can I park?

Q-Park offers First Direct Arena visitors exclusive discounted parking at a number of car parks within the city.

Woodhouse Lane Car Park, located on Woodhouse Lane, offers 1272 spaces and easy access to the ring road at the end of the show.

Merrion Centre Car Park, located on Merrion Way, is adjacent to the Arena.

Where can I eat?

There are a number of restaurants, bars and cafes in the Arena Quarter in close proximity to the First Direct Arena.