The Leeds-based electronic music label, headed up by Rob Chadwick and Brett Osbourne (DJ Nadsat), is returning to Distrikt next month as it restarts its residency at the much-loved venue.

Championing the best underground talent in Leeds since 2012, Catch represents a network of artists - helping to push their music into the world's biggest clubs, festivals and events.

The label was founded during a "hazy week" in Barcelona, Rob told the Yorkshire Evening Post, with an early vision to expand worldwide.

“We were on top of a rooftop club and we put all our ideas together," Rob said.

“It spiralled from there and now we’re like an organised but dysfunctional family.”

Rob and Brett hunt for the best talent in ambient techno, breaks and electro, helping them to develop as producers and giving them a platform through albums which celebrate forward-thinking electronic music.

Their artists get the chance to play at Catch residencies in Leeds, London and Gibraltar and there are plans to expand the businesses into the Netherlands and New York.

“We want people who are coming up with something fresh," Rob added.

“We’re trying to think outside the box and create a story, that’s the ethos of the label. We want to be able to mix every track, from one to 17, into each other fluidly.

“With the events side, we book people we genuinely love. Distrikt is such a cool venue, then at darker warehouse venues or bigger stages we can up the BPM and play heavier techno.

“We want people to play to the crowd, but take a risk doing it - not just playing what people expect to hear.”

Brett will perform at Distrikt bar on October 29, alongside deep house artist Youandewan and the versatile NWO - who has just signed to the label.

But work didn't stop for the business over the pandemic; its artists "smashed it out the park" with two EPs during lockdowns, Rob said, with one getting traction on BBC Radio 6.

He added: “There’s a lot of cool labels in Leeds that are coming up with quality projects.

"Butter Side Up is killing it, for example, and the whole city has such a good vibe to it - especially after lockdowns when people have really knuckled down.

"There is a backlog of music getting released now, whether that’s a podcast or a new release, especially in the electronic sector.

"There's a lot to come and it's gonna be awesome."

Nightclubs, labels and artists are still feeling the impact of the pandemic and Rob said supporting local talent has never been more important.

He praised venues such as Distrikt and Mint Warehouse for bringing in emerging Leeds artists, helping them to find their footing after a difficult 18 months.

“The history of dance music in Leeds is amazing," Rob said.

“Every day is different here, there’s always something going on in the city. Everyone is welcoming and there’s so many places to go where you can learn your craft.

“Keep buying tickets, keep your eye on what’s going on and keep supporting local clubs - because they need it."