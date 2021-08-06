Tickets for the festival are now sold out. Photo: Simon Hulme

The festival is now returning on the 27th of August after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Based in Bramham Park, Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottleman and Stormzy are amongst headliners for the three day festival, with Leeds electronic duo Prospa playing on the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage on Saturday.

This year, Leeds Festival has implemented new rules that prohibit entry based on strict criteria such as vaccination status and lateral flow test results.

Here's everything you need to know about refunds, ticket prices, reselling via touts and the new entry requirements for Leeds Festival 2021.

What are the current Covid-19 entry requirements?

This year to enter the festival, attendees must prove that they have received both doses of their vaccine, have had a negative lateral flow test within 24 hours of their entry or have immunity after catching the disease and then isolating.

Without one of these three, festival-goers will be refused entry on the door and a refund will not be granted.

You can book in for a lateral flow test in your area here.

Can I get a refund on my ticket?

Currently, refunds are only being offered to customers on the basis of a major cancellation, substantial alteration or a special exception.

Refunds must also be requested from the point of purchase, no later than three months after the event.

Refunds will not be granted if proof of vaccination, a negative lateral flow test or natural immunity are not able to be provided on the door.

Who can I buy a ticket from?

Currently tickets for Leeds Festival are sold out.

Leeds Festival suggests that you should avoid buying tickets indirectly where possible, and should not purchase any ticket from street sellers or touts outside the venue as they will likely be invalid.

Some websites such as Viagogo and Twickets are reselling tickets online.

These tickets are valid however the price does vary and is not reflective of the original face value of tickets bought directly from the Leeds Festival website.

How much are tickets being resold for?

On well known touting site Viagogo, tickets are being resold for over £500 for a full weekend ticket with an early access pass and camping.

Face value for this ticket is usually £258 plus £25 for an optional early entry pass.

You can search for tickets being resold online via websites such as Viagogo, Twickets and Ticketmaster, however make sure you read the terms and conditions before purchase.