The hit series sees presenter and train enthusiast Tim Dunn exploring the stunning architecture that lines the British railway network.

Tonight (Monday October 4) this journey will see him venture into the famed two-mile long Bramhope Tunnel, on the line between Leeds and Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built in 1849 Bramhope Tunnel was originally one of the longest in Britain.

Opened in 1849, the tunnel was originally one of the longest in Britain, and will mark the first time that presenter Tim has ventured inside a main line tunnel as he joins teams carrying out routine maintenance work ensuring that train services continue to run safely and smoothly.

He will be accompanied into the tunnel by Network Rail's Tunnel Engineer Ian Wilson who speaking of his involvement in the show commented: “Bramhope Tunnel is a vital part of West Yorkshire’s railway history and it was great to take Tim and the crew inside it.

“I’m looking forward to viewers finding out how it was built, the challenges it still brings today and how we continue to maintain it so trains can continue using it for years to come.”

A well as discovering the history of the tunnel and how it was built, Tim will also explore the Grade II listed north portal - which looks like a castle in the woods – and will also visit the memorial in Otley to remember the workers who lost their lives during the tunnel’s construction.

Discussing the episode, presenter Tim Dunn expressed his excitement for the episode stating: “Bramhope Tunnel has one of the most magnificent entrance portals you’ll ever see! I’m really pleased we are able to showcase it in this series of The Architecture The Railways Built. It’s fascinating to hear how important the railways were to Leeds in general and I’m grateful to Network Rail for giving us such amazing access to such a wonderful place, and also to Leeds Museum for letting us borrow John McGoldrick as to tell us all about it too.”

People can watch the all new episode tonight at 20:00 on Yesterday. The episode will also be available for catch-up on demand on UKTV.