The Book of Mormon confirms date and venue for Leeds visit
One of the West End's biggest musicals will be coming to Leeds next year.
The Book of Mormon announced it would be hitting the stage in the city last week, and have now confirmed the venue and dates.
The West End smash musical, which is written by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, will be on show at Leeds Grand Theatre from Wednesday April 2020 to Saturday May 2.
It follows the story of two Mormon boys from Salt Lake City trying to preach their sect of Christianity to the uninterested inhabitants of a remote village in Uganda.
Also behind the show is co-creator Robert Lopez, known for co-writing the songs for Disney's Frozen and Coco.
Tickets for its dates in Leeds are available from Wednesday, October 30 at 10am from the theatre's official website here.