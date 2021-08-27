Angie's Disco presents their first ever stand-alone event this bank holiday in Leeds
The popular club night returns after lockdown for a night of disco-infused dance music.
Created last year by Leeds DJ Angel Lee, the club night took to the internet during lockdown to run a series of live streams, gaining a loyal community of disco-loving viewers.
Read More
After much anticipation Angie's Disco now makes its return to the dancefloor this Sunday with a day full of dance music, delicious food and beer at East 59th in Leeds city centre.
Music will be provided by a carefully curated line-up of Leeds' own selectors including Tom Langur, Kirsten and James Senneck.
Also taking to the decks is event organiser and host Angel Lee, delivering foot-tapping disco edits to the crowd till late.
Speaking on this weekend's event, Angel Lee said:
"It's really exciting to finally be able to organise an event after the tough year we've had.
"It's the first ever Angie's Disco since the live streams so I can't wait to meet the people I've connected with online- and even have a dance with them!"
Angie's Disco kicks off at 3pm on Sunday 29 August with a brunch sitting provided by East 59th.
You can take a look at their full menu on their website here.At 5pm doors open for the evening disco, with a blend of house and disco classics to keep the crowd dancing till close at 10pm.
You can purchase tickets for the event through Skiddle here.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.