Angie's Disco presents their first ever stand-alone event this bank holiday in Leeds

DJ Angel Lee hosts Angie's Disco this bank holiday Sunday. Photo: Lara Osertag

Created last year by Leeds DJ Angel Lee, the club night took to the internet during lockdown to run a series of live streams, gaining a loyal community of disco-loving viewers.

After much anticipation Angie's Disco now makes its return to the dancefloor this Sunday with a day full of dance music, delicious food and beer at East 59th in Leeds city centre.

Music will be provided by a carefully curated line-up of Leeds' own selectors including Tom Langur, Kirsten and James Senneck.

Also taking to the decks is event organiser and host Angel Lee, delivering foot-tapping disco edits to the crowd till late.

Speaking on this weekend's event, Angel Lee said:

"It's really exciting to finally be able to organise an event after the tough year we've had.

"It's the first ever Angie's Disco since the live streams so I can't wait to meet the people I've connected with online- and even have a dance with them!"

Angie's Disco kicks off at 3pm on Sunday 29 August with a brunch sitting provided by East 59th.

You can take a look at their full menu on their website here.At 5pm doors open for the evening disco, with a blend of house and disco classics to keep the crowd dancing till close at 10pm.

You can purchase tickets for the event through Skiddle here.