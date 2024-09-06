This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Graham Norton starts his UK tour ahead of the release of new book, "Frankie."

Graham Norton hits the road this month as “An Evening with Graham Norton” begins its UK tour on September 8 2024.

The comedian and presenter is on tour to promote his latest book, “Frankie,” due for release on September 12 2024.

But have those fans of “The Graham Norton Show” host missed out on tickets shortly before the start of his tour?

The incomparable Graham Norton makes his welcome return to the live circuit this month, as “An Evening with Graham Norton” begins its 2024 UK tour in London from Sunday (September 8 2024.)

The tour, taking Norton to areas such as Leicester, Cheltenham and Ipswich, will see the beloved BBC host and current voice of Eurovision take to the couch to share his stories, anecdotes and promote his new book, “Frankie,” due for release on September 12 2024.

The book follows the character Frankie, “travelling from post-war Ireland to 1960s New York - a city full of art, larger than life characters and turmoil - Frankie shares a world in which friendship and chance encounters collide”.

Graham Norton attends the premiere of "LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland" at Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Dublin on January 12, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. | Getty Images

“ A place where, for a while, life blazes with an intensity that can't last but will perhaps live on in other ways and in other people. But as Frankie's past slowly emerges, her spirit and endurance are revealed as undeniable . . . and unforgettable.”

The book has earned strong reviews from his peers, with Jo Brand commenting the book was “'fascinating, funny, sad... Every page is intriguing. Once again, Graham shows his class as a writer,” and Nigella Lawson admitting “I couldn't stop reading it, but feel bereft now that I've finished.”

But for those who are still debating whether to go see Graham Norton on his UK tour, with the tour opening next week are there still tickets for his shows - and where once again is he touring throughout September?

Where is Graham Norton touring during his 2024 UK tour?

“An Evening with Graham Norton” is set to take place at the following venues on the following dates:

Are there tickets still available to see “An Evening with Graham Norton?”

There are indeed still some tickets for a number of Graham Norton’s performances across the United Kingdom. ATG Tickets for both the Liverpool and Folkestone shows show availability for those dates, while shows such as those in Leicester’s Curve Theatre and Crewe’s Lyceum are reaching their capacity.

But there are still tickets available for now; those areas that we haven’t mentioned, we’ve included links to the theatre box offices in our list of dates to make booking enquiries easier.

“Frankie” is released on September 12 2024 and available through all leading book sellers, with Amazon already accepting pre-orders ahead of the books release from today.