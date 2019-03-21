A huge Lego show is coming to Yorkshire - and it's only half an hour from Leeds

A huge Lego extravaganza is heading to West Yorkshire later this year, and there is set to be something to please every fan.

The Yorkshire Brick Show, which claims to be the largest Lego fan convention in the region, will be returning for its sixth year on May Bank Holiday weekend.

Alex Cousins SWNS

This year's bright and colourful stackable showcase will be hosted by the University of Huddersfield, moving from its usual Wakefield location, and the organisers are promising models from all themes in the Lego universe, from Star Wars to Harry Potter.

Taking place on May 4 and 5, the family event will include models created by talented master builders from all over the UK and is organised by Stackable Events.

There will be the opportunity to purchase some Lego bargains and personalised bricks and a play zone which allows kids to get creative and build something amazing.

Tickets cost £1 to £5 and can be purchased here.

More information on the event can be found here.