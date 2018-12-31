10 of the best new bars and restaurants to open in Leeds in 2018
Leeds is a city that is jam-packed with excellent eateries and buzzing bars.
But in 2018, we welcomed another batch of fine establishments to the city - and people haven't been able to get enough of them. From fine dining restaurants to street food markets and sports bars, Leeds is the city that just keeps on giving when it comes to the night scene...
1. The Box
The popular party spot's new premises is located in the former Ricci's Tapas unit on Infirmary Street in the financial district, and opened in the autumn.