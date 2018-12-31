10 of the best new bars and restaurants to open in Leeds in 2018

Leeds is a city that is jam-packed with excellent eateries and buzzing bars.

But in 2018, we welcomed another batch of fine establishments to the city - and people haven't been able to get enough of them. From fine dining restaurants to street food markets and sports bars, Leeds is the city that just keeps on giving when it comes to the night scene...

1. The Box The popular party spot's new premises is located in the former Ricci's Tapas unit on Infirmary Street in the financial district, and opened in the autumn. other Buy a Photo

2. Manahatta Popular Headingley bar The Arc rebranded as Manhatta in August of this year, offering a New York style. 0 Buy a Photo

3. The Ivy This elegant eatery opened its doors in the Victoria Quarter September 25 and the people of Leeds have been flocking to it ever since other Buy a Photo

4. The Foundry The Foundry brings MasterChef runner-up Matt Healy to town int he Saw Mill on the South Bank. other Buy a Photo

View more