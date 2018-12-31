The best restaurants, pubs and bars to open in Leeds in 2018

10 of the best new bars and restaurants to open in Leeds in 2018

Leeds is a city that is jam-packed with excellent eateries and buzzing bars.

But in 2018, we welcomed another batch of fine establishments to the city - and people haven't been able to get enough of them. From fine dining restaurants to street food markets and sports bars, Leeds is the city that just keeps on giving when it comes to the night scene...

The popular party spot's new premises is located in the former Ricci's Tapas unit on Infirmary Street in the financial district, and opened in the autumn.

1. The Box

Popular Headingley bar The Arc rebranded as Manhatta in August of this year, offering a New York style.

2. Manahatta

This elegant eatery opened its doors in the Victoria Quarter September 25 and the people of Leeds have been flocking to it ever since

3. The Ivy

The Foundry brings MasterChef runner-up Matt Healy to town int he Saw Mill on the South Bank.

4. The Foundry

