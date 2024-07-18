Dramatic video shows moment campervan explodes into huge fireball as firefighters tackle raging blaze

By Jessica Martin
Published 18th Jul 2024, 14:26 BST
Watch as flames shoot into the air dangerously close to homes as the campervan explodes.

Dramatic video shows the moment a campervan explodes into a fireball as firefighters desperately try to tackle a raging blaze.

In footage recorded by Andrew King, flames are seen raging through the burning campervan as firefighters direct water hoses towards the vehicle. The campervan explodes, creating a huge fireball, to audible gasps and the firefighters are forced to jump back before continuing to extinguish the fire.

The incident took place on the evening of July 16 when four other vehicles were also set alight in suspected arson attacks.

Andrew King

At around 8pm, firefighters were called to a car park in Tensing Terrace, Barry, where a car fire was put out. At 9pm, firefighters attended the campervan fire in Holton Road. Firefighters were also called to a van fire in Coldbrook Road at about 10pm. Also at around 10pm, a crew attended a two-vehicle fire in Ash Grove.

South Wales Police said it was investigating five arson attacks on the vehicles and has appealed to the public for information.

