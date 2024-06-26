Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK holidaymakers visiting Turkey have been warned of possible sexual assaults in the country after 42 people, including minors, reported incidents to the British consulate last year.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said sexual assaults reported to consular staff last summer included people being attacked at night by individuals they had met during the day, including hotel and spa workers.

The FCDO has also cautioned parents about allowing children to use public toilets alone, citing reports of crimes occurring when minors were unsupervised in these facilities.

The body said: “In 2023, 42 cases of sexual assault, including rape, were reported to British consular staff in Turkey. Most cases happened during summer holidays in coastal tourist areas.

“Crimes were committed at night by someone the victim met during the day, including hotel and spa workers. There have also been sexual attacks on minors visiting toilet facilities alone. Be extra vigilant in these situations.”

Other warnings for people visiting Turkey which were already present on the FCDO website include counterfeit alcohol, which it said had resulted in the deaths of some tourists, as well as food and drink spiking.

The website says: “Be wary of strangers: approaching you to change money; taking you to a restaurant or nightclub; offering you food and drink - these could be spiked.”

