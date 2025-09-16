Striking first look at The Met Hotel Leeds - a contemporary celebration of Victorian heritage

This November, one of Leeds’ most iconic landmarks will re-emerge with a bold new identity. Following an extensive and design-led refurbishment, The Met Hotel Leeds is preparing to re-open its doors, offering guests a refined blend of Victorian grandeur and contemporary flair.

A proud Grade II listed building originally constructed in 1899, The Met has been thoughtfully reimagined for today’s discerning traveller, with a narrative that weaves together local history, industrial roots, and the creative legacy of Yorkshire’s artistic greats.

Designing the past into the future

The forthcoming re-launch celebrates the building’s Victorian origins through a fresh, modern lens. Inspired by Leeds’ textile heritage and the 4th White Cloth Hall which was once located on the same site, the design draws upon the city’s past as a centre of wool and cloth trade. The hotel still retains the historic 6th-floor cupola from the original Cloth Hall, and the restored red terracotta façade and dark grey window frames reaffirm its place in the city’s architectural story.

The Met Hotel Leeds

Upon reopening, guests will step into a space where original features and contemporary interventions coexist. The reconfigured entrance leads through symmetrical reception spaces into a grand barrel-vaulted lobby and ballroom which has been elegantly reframed to enhance its historic volume.

Yorkshire-made, Yorkshire-inspired

Local inspiration runs deep in the design. Fabrics and patterns echo wool textiles, while wallpapers are drawn from Chippendale furniture motifs. Artwork and forms throughout the interiors reference legendary Yorkshire artists David Hockney, Barbara Hepworth, and Henry Moore, channeling their bold creativity through modern interpretations.

Material choices including wood, stone, and terrazzo, are both classic and contemporary, selected for their texture, tone, and timelessness. Local craftsmanship also plays a vital role with joinery sourced in Leeds and soft furnishings made in nearby Dewsbury, reinforcing the hotel’s strong regional ties.

The Met Hotel Leeds

Design integrity meets modern innovation

Working within the framework of a Grade II listing brought both opportunities and challenges. The design team worked closely with Historic England to preserve and celebrate original features while sensitively integrating modern construction techniques and energy-efficient technology.

The hotel’s layered history is visible throughout, from the preserved cupola to the reconstructed corner damaged in the Leeds Blitz. Every room tells a unique story due to the Victorian layout, eschewing uniformity in favour of rich individuality and tailored guest experiences.

Technology has also been future-proofed. Guests can expect smart lighting with discreet LED installations that accentuate architectural detail. Conference and business facilities include wireless “click share” systems for effortless collaboration.

A hotel for all of Leeds

Long established as a key business and conference destination, The Met’s reinvention is set to appeal to a broader audience. While business travellers will continue to enjoy its smart functionality, leisure guests will find richness in detail, originality in design, and a strong sense of place woven into every corner.

Already open and welcoming guests, The Met Hotel Leeds reflects the city’s heritage - reinterpreted, revitalised, and ready for the future, with its final enhancements set to finish this November.