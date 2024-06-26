Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Paul’s is a stone’s throw from an abundance of landmarks and attractions

Adorned by twinkling lights and brightly coloured flowers, I’m enamoured by the breathtaking views from the terrace of chic Sabine, a secret garden oasis atop glitzy London city.

The ultimate in atmospheric rooftop bars, serving delectable cocktails and mouthwatering Mediterranean platters, I drink in the vibrant ambiance in awe, savouring lunch in panoramic bliss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meandering Thames to my right, the melodic bells of St Paul’s Cathedral ringing proudly to my left, this effervescent hideaway crowns the stylish Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Paul’s to perfection.

Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Paul’s is in the shadow of the world-famous cathedral.

As the bartender shakes up a sensation and afternoon tea tempts from a tiered wooden stand, I’m lost in al fresco excitement, imagining what a wondrous sight illuminated London must be by night and thinking how excited I am to be spending the weekend in the sophisticated hotel below.

Situated in the heart of the action on Godliman Street, close to an abundance of famous landmarks and attractions, the prestigious four-star Leonardo St Paul’s is an elegant blend of past and present in an enviable location ideal for business or leisure.

Just a quick stroll from trendy Covent Garden and a leisurely walk across the river from the Tate Modern, whether you’re in the mood for museums and galleries, a designer fashion haul or a glittering evening in theatreland, there’s a confetti of choice within walking distance for maximum amusement, night or day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set around a striking central atrium with a chic collection of restaurants and bars, the discerning décor radiates style and finesse, refreshing guests with mood lighting, calming greenery and a distinctive outdoors indoors feel.

Enjoy a revitalising swim in the tranquil pool at Leonardo Royal Hotel London St Paul’s.

Offering gracious hospitality, uplifting ambiance and enticing menus away from the hustle and bustle, from tasty full English breakfast with show-cooked omelettes to carefree lite lunch and refined evening meals, you can wine, dine and unwind all under one roof or, of course, up on it if the stylish sky bar calls.

When you’re ready to retire at the end of a busy day, the hotel’s tastefully decorated 459 bedrooms truly impress, ranging from superior, deluxe and executive to luxurious suites, all cleverly blending home-from-home essentials and elite finishing touches.

Checking into our spacious, high-floor executive room, with the added bonus of lounge access for complimentary drinks and snacks, we were welcomed in signature Leonardo style by a bright, modern bathroom with bath and multi-function shower, king-size bed, extra-large flat screen TV, work station, air conditioning, wifi and well-stocked mini bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing the curtains of the fabulous floor to ceiling window really ignited the wow factor, revealing iconic St Paul’s Cathedral in all its majestic glory, just a stone’s throw away and a spectacle to behold by moonlight.

The hotel has 459 bedrooms, ranging from superior, deluxe and executive to luxurious suites, all cleverly blending home-from-home essentials and elite finishing touches.

With three convenient underground stations nearby, you can cross the city stress-free, but we made the most of the hotel’s exemplary facilities, enjoying a revitalising swim in the tranquil pool, a fitness centre work-out and pampering time in the serenity of the Oriental-themed spa.

Just over nearby Millennium Bridge lies a hotbed of entertainment, heritage and exploration on the banks of the Thames, from the striking medieval architecture of Black Friars, to pretty waterside bars and even a quirky open-air BBQ restaurant where your food chargrills at your table.

Blessed with sunny skies and an appetite for exercise, we followed the river on foot, left first to Tower Bridge and the historic Tower of London, then back right all the way to Borough Market, the London Eye, the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben, stopping along the way for traditional cream tea with the ultimate Great British backdrop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to Sabine at dusk, cocktails in hand beneath a star-studded sky, we watched the city light up like Christmas, delighting in a panoramic nightcap that felt every bit as magical.