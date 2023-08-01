Six by Nico’s conceptual dining experiences, which changes menu every six weeks, have announced its second menu, themed “Once Upon A Time”, which will include six “delicious dishes” inspired by beloved children’s stories.

The courses have been decided by local Leeds foodies, and saw over 4,000 foodies cast their votes on what they wanted to see on the menu.

Dip Face, Have a Carrot from the Roald Dahl story Matilda. Picture by Six by Nico

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, with the voting officially closed, the restaurant has revealed each of the six courses on the menu - as chosen by Leeds.

The six items have taken inspiration from stories including The Twits, Goldilocks, Green Eggs & Ham, Three Little Pigs, Cinderella and Matilda, and include both meat and vegetarian options.

The menu has already seen over 3,000 bookings so far ahead of its launch on August 14.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “We’re very excited to reveal the details of our Once Upon A Time tasting menu to the people of Leeds, as we saw amazing engagement during the voting process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over 4,000 votes were cast in Leeds and Yorkshire alone which was amazing to see! The final menu has been written to give the Yorkshire audience, and the wider Six by Nico community, exactly what they want to enjoy. We can’t wait to see the reaction from our customers when we start cooking the menu in a couple of weeks’ time!"

The six-course tasting menu is £39 per person, with the option to add a wine pairing for an additional £30. Diners can also add themed snacks at £7.50 per person, with an aperitif for £8.50 per person.

The Once Upon A Time six-course menu has already seen over 3,000 bookings. Picture by Six by Nico

Six by Nico’s Once Upon A Time six-course menu

The new menu, as voted by Leeds foodies, will include:

Bird Pie - The Twits

Chicken & Duck Leg Ragu, Pickled Celeriac, Prune & Caramelised Puff Pastry

Vegetarian Alternative: White Bean Ragu, JackFruit, Pickled Celeriac, Prune & Caramelised Puff Pastry

“Just Right” Porridge — Goldilocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spaetzle, Barbecue Maitake, White Turnip, Black Garlic Dressing

“I like them Sam–I–Am!” – Green Eggs & Ham - Dr. Seuss

Smoked Ham Hough “Sandwich”, Garden Pea Pesto, Egg Yolk Jam

Vegetarian Alternative: “Something Peculiar Is About To Happen” – James & The Giant Peach

Goats Cheese Parfait, Sweet & Sour Peach, Tarragon, Toasted Sourdough

“Dip Face, Have A Carrot” – Matilda

Sole Ballotine, Tandoori Baked Carrot, Carrot Top Pesto, Lobster Jus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vegetarian Alternative: Tandoori Baked Carrot, Gnocchi a’la Parisienne, Fresh Curd, Carrot Top Pesto

“I’ll huff, and I’ll puff!’ — Three Little Pigs

Pork Roulade, Pumpkin, Sweet & Sour Choucroute, Smoked Ash Emulsion, Bourguignon Jus

Optional Add–On: Barbecue West Coast Scallop, Smoked Pancetta & Truffle Butter – £9

Vegetarian Alternative: “You shall go to the ball” — Cinderella

Baked Pumpkin, Baked Onion, Tarragon Dragoncello, Smoked Ash Emulsion & Shallot Bourguignon.

“Brucey! Brucey!” — Matilda

54% Chocolate Cremeux, Miso Caramel, Mango & Passion Fruit

The Once Upon A Time six-course menu will be available at Six by Nico between August 14 and September 24.