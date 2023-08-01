Six by Nico Leeds: East Parade restaurant's new menu in full as voted for by city's foodies
The East Parade restaurant has revealed the details of its second six-course tasting menu as decided by Leeds foodies.
Six by Nico’s conceptual dining experiences, which changes menu every six weeks, have announced its second menu, themed “Once Upon A Time”, which will include six “delicious dishes” inspired by beloved children’s stories.
The courses have been decided by local Leeds foodies, and saw over 4,000 foodies cast their votes on what they wanted to see on the menu.
Now, with the voting officially closed, the restaurant has revealed each of the six courses on the menu - as chosen by Leeds.
The six items have taken inspiration from stories including The Twits, Goldilocks, Green Eggs & Ham, Three Little Pigs, Cinderella and Matilda, and include both meat and vegetarian options.
The menu has already seen over 3,000 bookings so far ahead of its launch on August 14.
Chef Nico Simeone said: “We’re very excited to reveal the details of our Once Upon A Time tasting menu to the people of Leeds, as we saw amazing engagement during the voting process.
"Over 4,000 votes were cast in Leeds and Yorkshire alone which was amazing to see! The final menu has been written to give the Yorkshire audience, and the wider Six by Nico community, exactly what they want to enjoy. We can’t wait to see the reaction from our customers when we start cooking the menu in a couple of weeks’ time!"
The six-course tasting menu is £39 per person, with the option to add a wine pairing for an additional £30. Diners can also add themed snacks at £7.50 per person, with an aperitif for £8.50 per person.
Six by Nico’s Once Upon A Time six-course menu
The new menu, as voted by Leeds foodies, will include:
Bird Pie - The Twits
Chicken & Duck Leg Ragu, Pickled Celeriac, Prune & Caramelised Puff Pastry
Vegetarian Alternative: White Bean Ragu, JackFruit, Pickled Celeriac, Prune & Caramelised Puff Pastry
“Just Right” Porridge — Goldilocks
Spaetzle, Barbecue Maitake, White Turnip, Black Garlic Dressing
“I like them Sam–I–Am!” – Green Eggs & Ham - Dr. Seuss
Smoked Ham Hough “Sandwich”, Garden Pea Pesto, Egg Yolk Jam
Vegetarian Alternative: “Something Peculiar Is About To Happen” – James & The Giant Peach
Goats Cheese Parfait, Sweet & Sour Peach, Tarragon, Toasted Sourdough
“Dip Face, Have A Carrot” – Matilda
Sole Ballotine, Tandoori Baked Carrot, Carrot Top Pesto, Lobster Jus
Vegetarian Alternative: Tandoori Baked Carrot, Gnocchi a’la Parisienne, Fresh Curd, Carrot Top Pesto
“I’ll huff, and I’ll puff!’ — Three Little Pigs
Pork Roulade, Pumpkin, Sweet & Sour Choucroute, Smoked Ash Emulsion, Bourguignon Jus
Optional Add–On: Barbecue West Coast Scallop, Smoked Pancetta & Truffle Butter – £9
Vegetarian Alternative: “You shall go to the ball” — Cinderella
Baked Pumpkin, Baked Onion, Tarragon Dragoncello, Smoked Ash Emulsion & Shallot Bourguignon.
“Brucey! Brucey!” — Matilda
54% Chocolate Cremeux, Miso Caramel, Mango & Passion Fruit
The Once Upon A Time six-course menu will be available at Six by Nico between August 14 and September 24.
You can book a table for the event via the Six by Nico website.