The White Bear, off Tingley Interchange, was demolished in 2017 after closing around six years earlier. McDonald’s repeatedly tried to move onto the vacant site after the pub shut, but the plans caused an outcry from the local community and a government planning inspector eventually quashed those proposals. A subsequent application for a petrol station was also refused.

Now BP Pulse, the electrical arm of the petrol giant, wants to set up a facility for electric vehicles to be recharged on the site. One local councillor welcomed the scheme, saying it was “positive” for the area. Under proposals submitted to Leeds City Council this week, the station would feature 18 chargers, as well as a shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement attached to the plans said: “By its very nature, the proposed EV charging hub seeks to encourage the take-up of electric vehicles providing ultra-rapid chargers in a highly accessible location. By enhancing the range of convenience goods and food and drink provision serving the existing residential communities of Tingley and the surrounding area, the proposed scheme will help reduce the need for local residents to travel further afield for these items.”

The former White Bear pub off Tingley Interchange. Picture: Google

The applicants said that the number of traffic movements to the site would be slightly fewer than the levels forecast by McDonald’s when it had wanted to move onto the land. Coun Wyn Kidger, who represents Morley South on the city council, was one of those who campaigned against the fast food outlet’s plans over several years. She said she was in favour of new proposal and a meeting had been held with local residents to “reassure them” about the scheme’s impact.

She said: “I get the impression that people are relieved something is happening with the site now. There won’t be any petrol and we’ve been told the shop isn’t going to sell alcohol, so there won’t be the problem of kids targeting it, as that was one of the residents’ concerns. We think it’s a really positive scheme and we’re quite happy about it. I think it’s the best we’re going to get for the site to be honest.”