Prop Tom Holroyd, who was due to play against Castleford Tigers last week but was injured in the warm-up, drops out and is replaced by half-back Jack Sinfield.

Sinfield has not played since suffering concussion during the defeat by Salford Red Devils at Headingley on May 5.

Holroyd’s absence means Rhinos are without three first-choice props, but Sinfield gives Smith an extra option in the backs.

Trinity's Jordan Crowther is ruled out because of concussion. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Full-back Luke Hooley, second-row Leon Ruan and back Alfie Edgell are also added to the 17 players on duty against Castleford.

Trinity are without forwards Josh Bowden and Jordan Crowther because of concussion, plus ex-Leeds hooker Liam Hood (suspended), from the side beaten by Leigh Leopards last Sunday.

Winger Tom Lineham also drops out, but ex-Rhinos captain Luke Gale is in contention for his debut in the halves, along with French trialists Romain Franco (wing) and Hugo Salabio (prop).

Rhinos' Tom Holroyd, pictured being helped off the field after taking a knock against St Helens two weeks ago, will miss a second successive game. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Front-rower Isaac Shaw could feature for the first time since returning to the club last month from a spell in France and winger Lee Kershaw, half/hooker Morgan Smith, prop Sam Eseh are vying for a call into the 17.

Outside-back Oliver Pratt was originally named in the 21, but later replaced by centre/back-rower Joe Law.

Leeds Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, James McDonnell, Luke Hooley, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Leon Ruan, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell.

Trinity’s 21 is: Max Jowitt, Jorge Taufua, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Matty Ashurst, Jay Pitts, Liam Kay, Lee Kershaw, Kevin Proctor, Morgan Smith, Harry Bowes, Sam Eseh, Joe Law, Sam Hewitt, Will Dagger, Luke Gale, Jack Croft, David Fifita, Romain Franco, Hugo Salabio, Isaac Shaw.