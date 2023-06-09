Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as rookies could get chance v Wakefield Trinity
Coach Rohan Smith could be tempted, rather than forced, into changes when Leeds Rhinos visit Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 17:35 BST
The 17 who lost to Castleford Tigers eight days earlier are all in contention, but Smith was critical of that perdformance and may feel it’s time to give some of his rookies a shot.
Leon Ruan, Luke Hooley and Alfie Edgell – with one first team appearance between them –are all in contention, along with Jack Sinfield. Here’s how Rhinos could line up for a game they can’t afford to lose.
Page 1 of 5