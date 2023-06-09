Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as rookies could get chance v Wakefield Trinity

Coach Rohan Smith could be tempted, rather than forced, into changes when Leeds Rhinos visit Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 17:35 BST

The 17 who lost to Castleford Tigers eight days earlier are all in contention, but Smith was critical of that perdformance and may feel it’s time to give some of his rookies a shot.

Leon Ruan, Luke Hooley and Alfie Edgell – with one first team appearance between them –are all in contention, along with Jack Sinfield. Here’s how Rhinos could line up for a game they can’t afford to lose.

Ash Handley played there last week and Richie Myler could revert to his regular role if Jack Sinfield starts in the halves, but this is an opportunity to give Hooley another go.

1. Full-back: Luke Hooley

Ash Handley played there last week and Richie Myler could revert to his regular role if Jack Sinfield starts in the halves, but this is an opportunity to give Hooley another go. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The ex-Castleford man has beern preferred to Liam Tindall and is liekly to keep his place.

2. Wing: Derrell Olpherts

The ex-Castleford man has beern preferred to Liam Tindall and is liekly to keep his place. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Was on the right-wing last week, but may move one place in.

3. Centre: Nene MacDonald

Was on the right-wing last week, but may move one place in. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Martion has switched between the pack and three-quarters this year, but with Harry Newman injured the latter is more likely this weekend.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Martion has switched between the pack and three-quarters this year, but with Harry Newman injured the latter is more likely this weekend. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

