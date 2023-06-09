Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Another new favourite for Leeds United manager's job, current frontrunners and big list of alternatives

Leeds United remain on the hunt for a new manager and there is now another new favourite amid a fresh set of frontrunners for the vacant position.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 9th Jun 2023, 18:15 BST

Leeds announced at the start of this month that Sam Allardyce would not be continuing as Whites manager having been brought in for the final four games of United’s quest for Premier League survival. The club’s battle to stay up ultimately ended with relegation and Leeds will now need a new man in the hot seat for the quest to bounce back at the first attempt. Here, we run through the top 33 in the betting to be United’s next boss in reverse order as of Friday evening, concluding with another new market leader with several firms after Daniel Farke briefly jumped to the forefront of the market. There are 33 managers at 33-1 or less for the position.

Odds: 33-1.

1. Karl Robinson (second left)

Odds: 33-1. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Odds: 33-1.

2. Rob Edwards

Odds: 33-1. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Odds: 33-1.

3. Vincent Kompany

Odds: 33-1. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Odds: 33-1.

4. Kieran McKenna

Odds: 33-1. Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:Leeds UnitedSam AllardycePremier LeagueDaniel Farke