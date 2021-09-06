Yorkshire's Matthew Fisher celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of Somerset's Tom Abell at Scarborough (Picture: WIll Palmer/SWPix.com)

Thompson made 57 from 118 balls with seven fours and two sixes, sharing fifty stands with Harry Brook and David Willey as the hosts totalled 308 in reply to the visitors’ 134.

Starting the afternoon session on 229-6, Yorkshire added one more run before Brook’s fine innings came to an end.

The 22-year-old cut a delivery from Ben Green to second slip, where Tom Abell took an excellent catch, away to his right.

Jordan Thompson of Yorkshire reacts after almost taking a wicket (Picture: WIll Palmer/SWPix.com)

Brook scored 118 from 165 balls with 18 fours and a six, the 22-year-old perishing one delivery before the second new ball.

The wicket ended a partnership of 51 between Brook and Thompson, the latter accelerating through his innings en route to a fifty reached from 94 balls.

Thompson struck Tom Lammonby for two leg-side sixes and played impressively before he was eighth out at 285, cutting Marchant de Lange to Lammonby at backward point.

David Willey fell for 23 when he mistimed a pull off de Lange back to the bowler, leaving Yorkshire 296-9, and the innings ended when Steve Patterson drove de Lange to Azhar Ali at mid-on to perish for a duck, at which point tea was taken.