Yorkshire v Somerset - Harry Brook and Tom Kohler-Cadmore push White Rose past 500

Harry Brook, like Tom Kohler-Cadmore earlier, posted his first Specsavers County Championship century of the season as Yorkshire ploughed on beyond 500 against Somerset on day two at Emerald Headingley.

At tea, Yorkshire, who were 386-6at lunch, were bowled out for 520 inside 161 overs, leaving them with 31 overs of bowling to do after tea.

Brook played second fiddle in an eighth-wicket partnership of 105 inside 20 overs with South African Test spinner Keshav Maharaj, whose maverick style of batting brought him 72 off 81 balls.

They advanced the score from 398-7, with Brook later finishing with 101 off 128 balls.

Somerset struck four times in the session, three going to the off-spin of Dom Bess (4-130 from 42 overs).

Matthew Fisher was caught at short-leg off Bess, who later accounted for Maharaj caught at wide long-on, leaving Yorkshire at 503-8.

Maharaj, dropped on eight at deep mid-wicket by George Bartlett off Bess, took all the pressure off Brook as he moved towards three figures.

Bess had Steve Patterson caught behind before Brook reached his second career four-day century off 127 balls with 11 fours just before tea, ending a near 10-over period which saw him manipulate the strike from last man Duanne Olivier, turning down singles with the Somerset field set back on the rope.

Tom Abell wrapped up the Yorkshire innings by getting Brook caught at long-on by Azhar Ali.