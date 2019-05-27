Yorkshire v Hampshire - White Rose lose trio of quick wickets

Yorkshire fell from 44 without loss to 65-3 during another rain-interrupted session on day one against Hampshire at Emerald Headingley, later reaching tea at 104-3.

Yorkshire resumed on 26 without loss from 5.3 overs after lunch, with 23.3 bowled in the afternoon.

Tea was taken half an hour early due to a second rain interruption added to a delayed start this morning.

The hosts had made a healthy start by scoring at six an over through the first seven overs, but they then lost openers Harry Brook and Adam Lyth plus Gary Ballance.

Brook (17) played onto his stumps against Fidel Edwards in the eighth over before Lyth edged Keith Barker’s left-arm seamers to Joe Weatherley at second slip for 18. Lyth had been dropped by the same man shortly beforehand.

Then, when Ballance edged Barker behind to sub wicketkeeper Aneurin Donald, on for ill Tom Alsop, Yorkshire were tottering at 65-3 after 15.

However, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Jack Leaning have since shared an unbroken 39 to steady the ship and will begin the evening on 32 and 10 respectively.

The rain which brought about an early tea has since stopped, and we still have 51 overs left in the day.