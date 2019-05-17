Yorkshire hammer Kent to maintain early County Championship promise

CAPTAIN Steve Patterson praised the work ethic of his Yorkshire team as they sealed an emphatic 172-run win over Kent in the County Championship.

Prolonged Kent resistance eventually counted for nothing as Yorkshire’s persistent attack mopped up the seven wickets required to secure a fully-deserved victory at Canterbury, Kent eventually all out for 211.

HAPPY DAYS: Steven Patterson celebrates taking the wicket of Daniel Bell-Drummond. Picture: Max Flego.

Facing an improbable victory target of 384, and after their brave rearguard action at the start of the day, the hosts did well to take the match into its final session before Yorkshire seamer Ben Coad mopped up the tail with a season’s best return of 6-52. Daniel Bell-Drummond (41) and Ollie Robinson led the resistance with the bat.

Patterson, who provided excellent support to the likes of Coad and Duanne Olivier – who took 2-92 to add to the three wickets he took in Kent’s first innings – said his team had managed to slip back into the four-day game effortlessly after a disappointing Royal London Cup campaign saw them fail to get out of their group.

“The first couple of Championship games went pretty well,” said Patterson.

“We had a little break for the 50-over stuff, but we felt in good form coming back into this game.

We toiled very hard for three-and-a-half days and we’ve got our rewards. After those first couple of sessions, we picked it up and I’d say we were on top after that. Yorkshire captain, Steve Patterson

“We seem like we picked up where we left off. So, we’re delighted with the victory.”

Patterson said one of the most pleasing aspects of the victory was his team’s ability to get themselves out of trouble on a number of occasions.

“This was a tough game and we’ve had to work really hard to earn the right to win,” added Patterson.

“From being 90-odd for six on the first morning and 120-7, to somehow put ourselves in a position to win by nearly 200 runs is a testament to the lads’ work over the four days.

Duanne Olivier is congratulated by Dom Bess after he took the wicket of Fred Klaassen at Canterbury. Picture: Max Flego.

“We toiled very hard for three-and-a-half days and we’ve got our rewards. After those first couple of sessions, we picked it up and I’d say we were on top after that.

“That second morning taking only one wicket was difficult, but we came back well after lunch and got five in the session. From then on, we drove the game.”

While Coad was the standout performer with the ball, Patterson pointed to other key contributions over the four days, most notably Gary Ballance’s 159 in the second innings, together with Jack Leaning’s timely knock of 69.

“If you’re going to win a game like this you need more than one person to chip in,” added Patterson. “Gary’s hundred was outstanding and Coady’s six-for today, but everybody made their own contributions and pushed us towards getting there.”

One concern for Yorkshire was a calf injury to all-rounder Tim Bresnan, but Patterson was hopeful that the 10-day break until the next Championship encounter – at Headingley against Hampshire on May 27 – will enable the former England all-rounder to recover in time.

“I’m not too sure what him and the physio have discussed yet,” said Patterson. “We’ve just focused on the game. There’s 10 days until our next game, and over the next two or three they’ll decide where he’s at.”