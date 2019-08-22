Yorkshire Diamonds must 'win every game,' says coach Danielle Hazell after defeat at Southern Vipers

Yorkshire Diamonds must win all of their remaining games if they are to give themselves a chance of qualifying for the Kia Super League finals day.

That is the view of head coach Danielle Hazell who watched as her side were beaten by three runs against second-placed Southern Vipers last night.

Opening the batting, the Vipers got off to a flying start with Danielle Wyatt scoring 59 runs from just 30 balls.

But Katie Levick, Leigh Kasperek and Katie George soon turned the game on its head. The trio returned combined 12-over figures of 58 for seven to limit the home side to 127-9.

In response, Jemimah Rodrigues took Yorkshire to the brink of victory with 32 from 25 deliveries but she was bowled by Suzie Bates as the Diamonds fell four runs short.

“Taking it to the last over you know that anything can happen," said Hazell.

“After pulling it back so well with the ball, after Danni Wyatt got a flier, we did a really good job but we couldn’t get it over the line. It was an impressive last over from Suzie Bates.

“The bowling unit has come together and is doing its job. Leigh has bowled really well and picked up a good few wickets as well.

“Rodrigues looked like she was in and hitting it nicely and that is the disappointing thing.

“There were stages in the last few overs where we could have won the game and put it to bed but we let the game go on too long and they played well.

“We must turn up in every game and give it our best. We are down to the situation where it is win every game.”

The top three teams in the Kia Super League qualify for the competitions finals day. Yorkshire currently sit in fifth spot, 11 points behind third-placed Loughborough Lightning.

The Diamonds have the opportunity to bounce back from last night's defeat when they face Lancashire Thunder at the North Marine Road Ground, Scarborough, tomorrow afternoon (2.30pm).

Lancashire sit rooted to the bottom of the table without a win in their seven Super League games.