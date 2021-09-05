Yorkshire are at at Scarborough Cricket Club this week (Picture: James Hardisty)

The 22-year-old batsman, who has had a fine season in all formats, received the award from Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson just before play at North Marine Road.

Brook was hugged and congratulated by his team-mates before they all returned to their fielding positions for the first ball.

Somerset won the toss and chose to bat on a muggy and sunny morning, the visitors having left out former Yorkshire fast bowler Jack Brooks from the squad that travelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Gale's men in title hunt (Picture: SWPix.com)

Yorkshire have made one change to the side that drew with Hampshire in Southampton, David Willey returning from illness in place of Ben Coad.