Yorkshire CCC v Somerset: Latest from White Rose’s must-win game at Scarborough

HARRY BROOK was presented with his first-team cap prior to Yorkshire’s County Championship match against Somerset at Scarborough.

By Chris Waters
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 11:17 am
Yorkshire are at at Scarborough Cricket Club this week (Picture: James Hardisty)

The 22-year-old batsman, who has had a fine season in all formats, received the award from Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson just before play at North Marine Road.

Brook was hugged and congratulated by his team-mates before they all returned to their fielding positions for the first ball.

Somerset won the toss and chose to bat on a muggy and sunny morning, the visitors having left out former Yorkshire fast bowler Jack Brooks from the squad that travelled.

Andrew Gale's men in title hunt (Picture: SWPix.com)

Yorkshire have made one change to the side that drew with Hampshire in Southampton, David Willey returning from illness in place of Ben Coad.

Yorkshire: Lyth, Hill, Kohler-Cadmore, Ballance, Brook, Bess, Duke, Thompson, Fisher, Patterson (captain), Willey.