Yorkshire CCC v Somerset: Latest from White Rose’s must-win game at Scarborough
HARRY BROOK was presented with his first-team cap prior to Yorkshire’s County Championship match against Somerset at Scarborough.
The 22-year-old batsman, who has had a fine season in all formats, received the award from Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson just before play at North Marine Road.
Brook was hugged and congratulated by his team-mates before they all returned to their fielding positions for the first ball.
Somerset won the toss and chose to bat on a muggy and sunny morning, the visitors having left out former Yorkshire fast bowler Jack Brooks from the squad that travelled.
Yorkshire have made one change to the side that drew with Hampshire in Southampton, David Willey returning from illness in place of Ben Coad.
Yorkshire: Lyth, Hill, Kohler-Cadmore, Ballance, Brook, Bess, Duke, Thompson, Fisher, Patterson (captain), Willey.